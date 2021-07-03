LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers are conducting a recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 10 on Roosevelt Row downtown.
The group no longer accepts plastics Nos. 3-7, glass or electronics. They do accept clean Nos. 1-2 plastics. Clamshell No. 1, used for packaging fruit, salad greens, pastries and more, are no longer considered regular No. 1 PETE.
Cardboard and boxboard (but not refrigerated/freezer or juice boxes); metals; mixed office paper, junk mail and magazines; newspaper and phone books; and household batteries (separated into alkaline, lithium and rechargeable) are accepted.
People also may bring empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP.
