WOODHULL TWP. — Firefighters from at least three departments battled a fully engulfed pole barn fire Tuesday afternoon in the 10900 block of South Laingsburg Road.
The Laingsburg Fire Department was called about 12:30 p.m. for a “mechanical barn fire.” The first firefighters to arrive found “flames showing” and requested backup from Bath Township and Perry Township fire departments.
Further information was not available before press time.
(0) comments
