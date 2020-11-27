SCIOTA TWP. — Laingsburg and Perry firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire early this morning in the 7700 block of South Colby Lake Road.
According to Central Dispatch radio traffic, the fire was reported by a passerby who saw flames.
Laingsburg firefighters said the house was fully engulfed upon arrival, but was a long-abandoned building.
No other information was available at press time.
