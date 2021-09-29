LAINGSBURG — The next Greater Laingsburg Recyclers event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 in downtown Laingsburg on Roosevelt Row.
Collections are the second Saturday of the month. Greater Laingsburg Recyclers plans to begin construction of a new recycling facility in October. The group said it may offer more recycling days, but will require additional volunteers.
Materials accepted at GLR recycling drives include newspaper and phone books; tin and aluminum; scrap metal; corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags); boxboard (not refrigerated or juice boxes); mixed office paper (no adhesives), junk mail, books and magazines; and plastics Nos. 1-2 (separate), no clamshells (takeout, berries and salad containers).
Household batteries are accepted; separate into regular, rechargeable and lithium.
Glass, plastic bags, polystyrene or inkjet cartridges are not accepted.
Recyclers from any community are welcome. A $2 to $3 donation to help cover costs is requested, but not required.
Fore more information, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
Clinton County’s Free for Fall event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 in DeWitt Township. The event will accept household hazardous waste items (such as unwanted medications, lawn chemicals, pool chemicals, oil-based paint, etc.) and electronics (e.g., computer equipment, stereo equipment, TVs, phones, etc.) only. There is a $10 fee for televisions and computer monitors.
To make an appointment (required), call (989) 224-5186, or send an email to recycle@clinton-county.org.
