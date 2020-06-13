LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg city library is reopening Monday, in compliance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendations.
Following CDC guidelines, there will be less computers available and patrons are encouraged to stay 6 feet apart unless they are from the same household. When in an enclosed public area, staff and patrons are required to wear masks to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.
All are asked to be respectful and allow extra time if necessary, to take care of your requests.
Summer hours will be as follows: Monday 3 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Saturday and Sunday.
CDC guidelines will be posted on the outside of the building and can be found on the library Facebook page.
See additional information on http://www.laingsburg.michlibrary.org.
