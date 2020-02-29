SCIOTA TWP. — A home in the 3800 block of South Leland Road suffered significant damage Friday after a chimney fire spread throughout the structure.
Seven area fire departments — including the Laingsburg Fire Department, Perry Fire Department, Owosso Fire Department and Owosso Township Fire Department, as well as others from Clinton County — were dispatched to 3810 S. Leland Road shortly before 1 p.m., as the homeowner reported flames spreading from the chimney to the walls of the structure.
Upon arriving on scene, fire officials discovered flames coming from the second story.
High winds and cold temperatures made combating the blaze a difficult task, according to a Facebook post from the city of Owosso.
Firefighters from some departments were on the scene well after 6 p.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. No additional information was available prior to publication.
