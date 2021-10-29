Group hangs donation on Laingsburg nonprofit

OWOSSO — The Laingsburg Clothesline recently was awarded by 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area.
Lisa Jelenek, director of the Laingsburg Clothesline and Connection charities, said the $20,000 award will go toward improving the plumbing, electrical, furnace and insulation at the Laingsburg outreach center.
The award was presented to Jelenek during a meeting Monday at the Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts. She said Clothesline and Connection will also use the money to expand their offerings to include free tutoring, a move spurred by the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on youth and education.
“It was great having our first in-person meeting at Lebowsky since February 2020,” said Sue Ludington on behalf of Owosso Women Who Care. “We are so happy for Lisa and Laingsburg Clothesline and The Connection for being chosen as our winning nonprofit. This donation will help their mission of helping our community.”
Owosso Women Who Care members continued to give to charities during the pandemic, meeting in their vehicles in a parking lot.
Of the four nonprofit organizations nominated for the award, on Monday officials from three nonprofits whose names were drawn randomly gave pitches: Clothesline, Connections 2 Careers and the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic.
The 50 Owosso Women Who Care members who came to the meeting voted, choosing Clothesline. Jelenek joined the group in 2016, and said she never gave up hope of winning a grant.
Laingsburg Clothing has served Shiawassee County since 2001 with clean, gently used clothing sold at a low cost or no cost.
Since its founding in 2016 by Ludington, Lisa Hood, Becky Hartnagle and Cindy Schluckebier, Owosso Women Who Care members have donated more than $364,000 over the course of 17 meetings.
The next meeting is set for Jan. 31. For more information, including how to join the group, visit owossowomencare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.