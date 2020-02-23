LAINGSBURG —For Laingsburg basketball, there’s a dynamic duo that’s helping the Wolfpack bounce back this year. And that duo happens to be related.
This season, brothers Gabe and Zach Hawes have combined for an average of 31.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 steals per — which has helped Laingsburg to a 13-3 (11-2 conference) record and second place in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Both brothers have been playing hoops since they were young, but it took some time before basketball became their top sport. Gabe, the older of the two, was the first to get into the sport, finding interest in hoops because of his dad. Younger brother Zach followed his brother’s lead soon after.
“I got into basketball because my dad liked it and so did (Gabe) so I just followed doing it,”said Zach Hawes.
Even though they played the same sport, they didn’t always get along off the court.
“When we were younger we would fight quite a bit,” said Gabe Hawes. “I was super competitive and (Zach) could beat me at some things so I’d get mad and we’d argue and fight. We would play basketball in the driveway and I’d get super competitive and one of us would get hurt and go crying to mom.”
As they got older, basketball became the Hawes’ primary sport and the brothers played both together and on different teams.
“Our first three years playing, we were on the same team but as we got older, from fifth grade until last year, we were on separate teams because we’re a grade apart,” said Gabe Hawes.
Even with the grade difference there was always at least one season when they were able to hoop together.
“We always played together in the summer, like AAU. I would always play on his team,” said Zach Hawes. “It wasn’t until sophomore year when I was pulled up to varsity that we were on the same team again.”
And the more the brothers played together, the closer they became.
“I think in like the last four to five years we’ve gotten super close — I’d say he’s my best friend,” said Gabe Hawes.
That closeness and connection that the brothers share has really helped their game on the court.
“I play better with (Gabe); I think we bring the best out of one another,” Zach Hawes said.
Even with how close they have become, Gabe Hawes acknowledged there are still some challenges when it comes to playing with a sibling.
“Sometimes I can be harder on him than I am on other guys because I expect the best from my brother,” Gabe Hawes added. “I know what he’s capable of so I get after him and that can put him down. So that’s probably the most challenging part.”
Zach Hawes said his brother’s high expectations that have helped improve his game.
“It actually helps and pushes me more — he wants me to be better, so it actually pushes me to get there,” Zach Hawes said.
All and all, both brothers really enjoy playing with one another.
“The best part about playing with (Zach) is that he’s really good,” Gabe Hawes said with a laugh. “He’s better than me in a lot of respects. He’s just super fun to play with because he gets basketball and we have that special connection.”
For Zach Hawes, his favorite part about playing with his brother is how much they help each other’s game on the court.
“We just know how to play together,” said Zach Hawes. “We’re good at different things and good at some of the same things — our games just compliment each other.”
“They bring the best out of each other and demand a lot of each other,” said Laingsburg head coach Dan Morrill. “They love basketball so much, they live it and they’re in the gym all the time.”
Coach Morrill said the Hawes’ are no doubt two very special and talented players but the best part for him is seeing how close the brothers are.
“The best part for me is seeing their relationship through the ups and downs. There was a time over the summer where Zach experienced a pretty significant injury at an open gym. I saw the reaction from them and couldn’t tell who was hurt. Gabe was so distraught by the thought of his brother being hurt and missing time with an injury. They truly treasure playing well with each other.”
Gabe said that he will treasure playing basketball with Zach and had some advice for other athletes out there who have siblings on their teams: “If you have a sibling on your team, treasure it. (That experience) is going to give you memories that you’re going to have for the rest of your life. It goes by fast but it’s super fun so treasure it.”
