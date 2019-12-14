LAINGSBURG — The Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a regular meeting on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm in the High School Large Group Room.
The major tentative agenda items for this meeting include the following: 2018-19 Budget Update, Preliminary 2019-20 Budget Discussion, Superintendent Reports, Board Bylaw/Policy Update, Personnel, 5th Grade Class Presentation and any other business that may properly come before the board.
Board meetings are open to the public. Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a person with disabilities to be able to participate in this meeting.
