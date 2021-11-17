LAINGSBURG — The city is moving forward with plans to construct a kayak launch along the Looking Glass River.
Laingsburg City Council members voted unanimously Nov. 1 to accept a proposal from architecture firm C2AE for design and grant assistance services for the proposed launch at a cost not to exceed $31,160. The launch will be located on a 1.69-acre, city-owned parcel south of Laingsburg Road.
“We’ve went this far and put this much time and effort in. I can’t see sitting on it myself,” Mayor Micheal Culpepper said during the Nov. 1 meeting, adding “the timing is right” to pursue this development.
The city plans to apply for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Trust Fund Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant in April, and may also use a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance the project.
C2AE will assist city officials in updating the city’s parks and recreation plan and developing a design for the launch, which will be formally presented during a public hearing, likely in March.
“We want to keep it as rustic as possible,” city Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby said. “We’re trying to make it just so it’s an access point for the public.”
The site would likely include a small parking area as well as the necessary components to comply with the American Disabilities Act (ADA).
Willoughby said the earliest the city would hear back on its grant proposal is next fall, adding it would be 2023 before construction could begin, if the city is awarded funding.
