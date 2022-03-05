LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers facility at 7500 Woodbury Road in Laingsburg will be open March 12, March 15 and March 26.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 and 26, and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 15. It is open to everyone, regardless of where they live.
Materials need to be sorted, fairly clean and dry; if there are any problems with your materials, the facility will help you learn the ropes. The guidelines on what GLR accepts changes frequently; to better understand what’s involved, read “Plastics Explained,” an article from Recycle Ann Arbor at recycleannarbor.org/knowledge-base/plastics-explained.
Below is a current list of what GLR is accepting:
Newspaper and phone books; tin and scrap metal; aluminum (separate); corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags here); boxboard; mixed office paper and junk mail; magazines; books; No. 1 plastics, clear and transparent green or blue only (bottles and jars, no clamshells, takeout, berries and salad containers); No. 2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers); No. 5 “tub” plastics (yogurt, sour cream, etc.); household batteries (separate into regular, rechargeable, lithium and button); glass bottles and jars (all colors); electronics ($5 fee for flat screens); and empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP. GLR nows also accept dental care products like toothbrushes, spent toothpaste tubes, and floss containers.
The GLR does not accept plastic bags or polystyrene/styrofoam. However, the latter is accepted at the St. Johns Lions, Meridian Township and East Lansing sites. Stores like Meijer, Kroger and Walmart also take the bags.
You can visit the GLR website at recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite, or the Facebook page. GLR’s recycling drives are run completely by volunteers. GLR relies on donations to cover costs, but they are not mandatory. For questions, Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005, or Beth Lange at 651-6437.
