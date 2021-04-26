LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers this week announced they will not host recycling in May because of the continuing high rates of COVID-19 in Michigan.
The group now hopes to conduct a recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12 on Roosevelt Row in downtown Laingsburg.
“If everyone who is able to do so gets a vaccine and we all continue to play it safe, this should be possible,” the group said in a press release.
Because of the pandemic, materials considered marketable have changed. The group will not accept Nos. 3-7 plastics, glass or electronics.
The recyclers will take Nos. 1-2 plastics, cardboard, metals, mixed office paper and junk mail, newspaper and magazines, and household batteries.
The GLR said they are planning to begin construction of a permanent recycling/waste reduction facility in Laingsburg later this summer, with a grand opening in late fall.
The building will be sited on Laingsburg schools’ property on Woodbury Road with services available to all residents, businesses, schools and offices in the surrounding area. The plan is to expand hours, which will require more volunteers.
“We’ve raised a lot of money for the project but still have a way to go,” the group said. “Fortunately, we have some generous anonymous donors who are willing to match donations up to a total of $7,500 for a limited time. You can contribute to our GoFundMe campaign through the link at recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite and Facebook page.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.