LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers will accept material from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 on Roosevelt Row in downtown.
The group hopes to announce a new location in the future, and continues to seek new volunteers to help run the operation.
Katie Brewer recently created a Facebook page. Feel free to contact the group with suggestions.
Materials accepted include newspaper and phone books, glass containers for food and beverage, tin and aluminum (can be mixed), scrap metal, electronics (no CRT monitors), corrugated cardboard and boxboard (include brown paper bags and milk and juice cartons), mixed office paper (no adhesives), books, magazines, and plastics Nos. 1-7.
Separate plastics into 1s, clear 2s, colored 2s, and Nos. 3-7; keep lids separate.
Household batteries are accepted; separate into regular, lithium and rechargeables.
The GLR doesn’t accept plastic grocery bags or polystyrene/Styrofoam.
Recyclers from any community are welcome.
A $2 to $3 donation to help cover costs is requested but not mandatory.
For information, call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
