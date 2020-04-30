LANSING — Drivers on I-69 in Shiawassee County can expect delays in the months ahead as the Michigan Department of Transportation starts work on a 5-mile stretch of the freeway and bridges between Laingsburg and Perry.
According to MDOT, concrete patch work on that stretch is planned, along with repairs to eight bridges and four on/off ramps.
The $9.1 million project on I-69 itself is to allow concrete pavement repairs and resurfacing. Lane closures are expected throughout the summer.
“The pavement work is concrete patching, so the entire length of the project limits on I-69 will not be repaved, but full-depth concrete patches will be repaired,” MDOT spokeswoman Joselyn Hall said. “The project also includes bridge work (no full bridge replacements, but extensive work to the structures). Ramps, for instance, are considered a bridge structure, so we have a handful of ramps that are a part of the work, too.”
A Tuesday press release notes lane closures will begin Monday at Woodbury Road. The northbound lane of Woodbury Road over I-69 will be closed, as will be the off-ramp from westbound I-69 to northbound Woodbury Road.
Ramp work this summer includes the eastbound on and off ramps to Woodbury Road and I-69.
In addition, the northbound M-52 off ramp will be closed to accomodate bridge work.
Bridge work this summer will include I-69 overpasses across Vermillion Creek, the Looking Glass River, Colby Lake Road, Shaftsburg Road and Bath Road.
In addition to Woodbury Road and M-52, Britton Road over I-69 will be repaired.
Also this coming week, the Woodbury rest area parking lot will be closed for three days to allow repaving.
