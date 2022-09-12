LAINGSBURG — The First Baptist Church is welcoming a new pastor this week, and he wants the community to come and check out a service.
“We just want to honor God and if you want to come out, we’re hoping to see you,” Rev. Brian Slack said.
Slack, along with his wife Kaylee, are currently in the process of moving to the area. Slack is replacing Rev. Steve Brown, who has been First Baptist Senior Pastor for almost 30 years.
“Pastor Slack will be responsible for leading First Baptist Church in its mission to bring glory to God through edifying and encouraging by means of God’s Word and to help the community to discover God in a personal way,” the church said in a press release.
Slack is originally from Elizabeth, West Virginia, and graduated high school in 2010, before attending Glenville State College originally on a baseball scholarship. He then worked in construction for five years, before wanting to learn more about God. He began attending Pensacola Christian College, where he met Kaylee.
The couple were married in 2020. Kaylee Slack is originally from Springfield, Tennessee.
“We are excited to welcome Brian and Kaylee to our community and church,” said Don Minton, chairman of the First Baptist Deacon’s Board. “The Deacons and Church members are looking forward to working with him to move our mission of serving God forward.”
Slack enjoys the outdoors, and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
“Kaylee and I are humbled and eager to answer God’s call to First Baptist Church of Laingsburg,” Slack said. “We have met so many wonderful people in the Church and community as we were looking into this opportunity to pursue God’s will. The truth will never change, but the way it is presented is different for each generation. Each generation faces unique challenges that God’s word has answers to. God’s word is true for all times, all peoples, and all places. My preaching style is conversational and if you are looking for a transparent pastor with a passion for God’s word then come and check us out. We are in a rebuilding transitional stage and are excited about the plans God has for us and the community.”
