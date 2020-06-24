CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man is facing prison time after he pleaded guilty via video Tuesday morning in 35th Circuit Court to a bevy of felony charges, including possession of methamphetamine, larceny, home invasion, possession of burglar’s tools and receiving and concealing stolen property.
Zachary Austin Rains, 26, pleaded guilty to numerous felonies from four separate charging files. As part of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, Rains pleaded guilty to possession of meth, second-degree home invasion and two counts of receiving/concealing stolen property ($1,000-$20,000) for numerous offenses over the period of several months in late 2019 and early this year.
At Thursday’s hearing, Rains admitted to committing the various crimes over a period of several months, telling Judge Matthew Stewart he was guilty of several break-ins near Laingsburg, and possessing a broken meth pipe. He also admitted to purchasing stolen property several times, including a motorcycle, quad and tools, for far less than it was actually worth, and that he should have known or reasonably believed it was stolen.
In return for Rains’ pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss numerous charges, including second-degree home invasion, felony firearms, false report of a felony, possession of burglar’s tools, trespassing, larceny and breaking and entering. An additional pending misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a license plate was also dismissed.
The various plea agreements are contingent upon Rains cooperating with prosecutors regarding pending cases and other defendants. Payment of restitution in an amount to be determined will also be required as part of the plea agreements.
Stewart accepted Rains’ pleas, and set scheduling for 8:30 a.m. July 30.
Rains was arrested in April, and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time. Stewart ordered Rains to remain housed until his sentencing date.
Sentencing guidelines for the combined four files indicate Rains will be sentenced to a minimum of six years, four months in prison, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
Rains also has a 2016 misdemeanor conviction for taking a deer/bear/turkey illegally.
More dominos to fall with the canaries singing. So sad they won't be able to take the bolt cutters to the big house or any of "their" loot.
