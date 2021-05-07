LAINGSBURG — Solar energy systems are now permitted within the city of Laingsburg, though only for small-scale use.
The Laingsburg City Council, at the recommendation of the planning commission, voted unanimously Monday to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to include language regulating solar systems, with the stipulation that only small-scale, accessory developments be allowed in the city.
“This is basically allowing residents to have solar, but not commercial-scale operations in the city,” Mayor Micheal Culpepper explained during Monday’s meeting.
The solar systems are essentially treated as an accessory structure under the amended zoning ordinance, with similar requirements to that of a shed, including a 10-foot setback from adjacent property lines. The ordinance does allow for rooftop installation on households and businesses, according to Michael Daly-Martin, planning and zoning consultant with Preston Community Services.
“What we ran into is that we’re starting to get more requests to establish solar panels onto homes, but there’s nothing in our zoning ordinance that talks about how it’s regulated,” Daly-Martin said during an April 19 planning commission meeting. “This is very similar to what we have in Shiawassee County for the county zoning ordinance except what we’ve done, with some feedback from last month, is remove our references to commercial, utility-scale solar energy systems.”
A zoning permit is required to install and use solar panels within the city. The accessory structures are subject to an administrative site plan review, per the ordinance.
To view the solar energy systems zoning amendment in full, visit laingsburg.us.
