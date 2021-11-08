Laingsburg recycling group eyes December opening for permanent facility

LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers almost pulled the plug in early 2020.
The volunteer recycling group, in existence since 1989, struggled to maintain operations amid harsh outdoor conditions, and with an aging volunteer base — the majority of members are their 70s — the writing seemed to be on the wall.
But a community conversation sparked dreams of building a permanent recycling/waste reduction facility in the city, and after generating more than $100,000 through grants and donations over the past 18 months, construction of the 2,400-square-foot building is now underway.
“We’re hoping that sometime in December we’ll be operating out of that space,” longtime GLR member Terry Link said this week. “Our dream is to be able to be open twice a week instead of once a month.”
The recycling center, 7500 Woodbury Road, sits on Laingsburg Community Schools’ property, near the district’s existing maintenance facility. The building will be operated through a partnership of the city, the school district and the GLR, with the goal of making its services available to all residents, businesses, schools and offices in the surrounding area.
“The school community is very excited to strengthen our partnership with both the city of Laingsburg and the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers through this wonderful project,” Laingsburg Superintendent Matt Shastal said. “This new facility will allow us to be better stewards of the environment by increasing our participation in recycling throughout our school district. Having this new facility on school grounds also opens up tremendous educational possibilities for students and staff and will allow our students to be more engaged in our community recycling efforts.”
The GLR has been coordinating community recycling drives for more than 30 years, primarily operating out of an outbuilding along Roosevelt Row north of Grand River in downtown Laingsburg. The outbuilding, used as a storage space and as a means to shelter volunteers from the elements, has since been torn down by the city due to its poor condition, which prompted the group to consider calling it quits.
“Most of us are older,” Link said. “The weather was getting tough.”
Following a community forum in January 2020, members set out to construct a larger and more permanent space elsewhere, submitting requests for grant funding to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), among others.
The nonprofit group has generated more than $100,000 in funding to date, including a $50,000 grant from EGLE, as well as contributions from Shiawassee County ($7,000), Clinton County ($6,000), the city of Laingsburg ($5,000), Woodhull Township ($2,000) and Victor Township ($2,000).
“We certainly have enough to finish the building and to get it open, but some other things that we’d like to do we may not be able to do right away,” Link said, noting the group has submitted multiple grant applications for additional funds.
More importantly, he said, the group is in need of additional volunteers as it hopes to host recycling events twice a week instead of once a month.
“We only need people for a couple-hour shift, (like a) two-hour shift once a month,” Link said. “We’ll give you training, we’ll give safety instructions and all that kind of stuff.”
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to visit recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com or call Link at (517) 651-2005.
The group’s next monthly recycling drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday along Roosevelt Row. Materials accepted include newspaper and phone books; tin and aluminum; scrap metal; corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags); boxboard (but not refrigerated or juice boxes); mixed office paper (no adhesives), junk mail, books and magazines; and Nos. 1-2 plastics.
Household batteries will also be accepted, but the group cannot take plastic grocery bags and/or polystyrene/Styrofoam.
Glass also cannot be accepted at the moment.
“(We) hope that will change once our facility has opened,” Link said, noting his immense excitement for the expanded operation, likely beginning in December.
“It’s truly a community project,” he continued. “We hope that we can really deliver a highly-improved service that reduces waste, turns what’s typically waste into something that’s useful and help people reduce their waste and thereby make it a better place to live.”
