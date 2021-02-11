LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers will host a meeting online via Zoom at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 to discuss progress made, as well as other business.
Register for the meeting by either visiting Facebook (Greater Laingsburg Recyclers) or by contacting Ellen or Terry Link at (517) 651-2005 or link@msu.edu for a link to the meeting.
