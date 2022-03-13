LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Community Recycling Center will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. March 26 and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 29.
Materials accepted include: Newspaper and phone books; tin and scrap metal; aluminum (separate); corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags here); boxboard; mixed office paper and junk mail; magazines; books; No. 1 plastics, clear and transparent green or blue only (bottles and jars — no clamshells, takeout, berries and salad containers); No. 2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers); No. 5 “tub” plastics (yogurt, sour cream, etc.); household batteries (separate into regular, rechargeable, lithium and button); glass bottles and jars (all colors); electronics ($5 fee for flat screens); empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP; and dental care products (toothbrushes, spent toothpaste tubes, floss containers).
The GLR doesn’t accept plastic bags or polystyrene/styrofoam; the latter is accepted at the St. Johns Lions, Meridian Township and East Lansing sites. Meijer, Kroger and Walmart also take bags.
For more information, call (517) 651-2005, or (517) 651-6437.
