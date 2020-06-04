LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg City Council is taking a “wait and see” approach toward holding the bulk of the city’s summer events.
On Monday, the council voted unanimously to cancel Music and Movies in the Park, as well as the Laingsburg Business and Community Association’s annual pancake breakfast, due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus, with the caveat that the council will reevaluate the status of each event in August.
“We wanted to cancel now so that the public is clear in the communication, they know that they’re not going to have it (at this point),” council member Brian Fredline said. “If circumstances change in August, at our August meeting we could (certainly) turn it back on again, based on the (Michigan) Department of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines (at that time).”
The Laingsburg Farmers Market, meanwhile, was given the green light Monday, as council members voted 6-0 to allow it to open along Roosevelt Row June 10, with social distancing measures in place.
Council members cited the ability to easily separate vendors and the Department of Health and Human Services’ current guidelines surrounding markets as reasons for allowing Laingsburg’s operation to move forward.
Both the Owosso and Durand farmers markets opened to patrons in May, with social distancing measures in place.
“I do think our farmers market has struggled,” Council Member Gail Geasler said, “and if we don’t open it this year, then people are going to start going to other farmers markets.”
Beginning June 10, the Laingsburg Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays along Roosevelt Row, with a tentative final market date of Oct. 21, according to Market Manager Dena Judd.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Judd outlined a number of safety precautions vendors will be taking to ensure customer safety.
“All vendors will be at a safe distance, masked, and sanitizing after each customer,” Judd said in the post. “We will be bagging items for you and may instill the ‘you touch, you buy’ method, if necessary.”
Music and Movies in the Park, a summer series that spans July and August in McClintock Park and was slated to begin July 8, is now on hold, though council members indicated they will reevaluate the possibility of the city holding those events during their Aug. 3 council meeting.
“We could certainly have a quick turnaround if the council decides in August that things are better and we want to do something,” Movies in the Park organizer Jody Frank said.
Geasler, who helps coordinate the music side of things, expressed a similar sentiment.
“If things change and turn around and we decide we want to do something later this summer, we would (certainly) be able to get a band,” Geasler said. “I would like to look at it again in August. I could see where maybe if things turn around we might be able to have one.”
The Laingsburg Business and Community Association’s annual pancake breakfast — originally scheduled for July 25 — will also be reconsidered by the council Aug. 3. The event generally draws more than 2,000 people downtown, according to City Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby.
