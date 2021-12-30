LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers group is hosting a recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at its new facility on Woodbury Road.
“A grand opening with all the hoopla will be planned and announced as soon as possible so we can publicly recognize the many generous and far-sighted people who helped make this waste reduction resource for thousands of people in the vicinity a reality,” group member Ellen Link said.
For now, recyclers will drive into the building and stay in their cars while volunteers unload materials. Due to COVID-19, volunteers will be vaccinated and wearing masks.
In addition to the usual monthly drive, the group plans to increase the frequency of and options for recycling by adding a collection from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
“With enough additional volunteers and recyclers we will add additional days, hopefully getting to twice a week,” Link said. “But to do that we’ll need help, so please consider giving a few hours of your time once or twice a year (or more, if you like) to support the cause.”
The GLR also is increasing the list of items accepted.
No. 5 “tub” plastics (e.g., yogurt, sour cream, etc.) and electronics (no TVs or monitor screens) are now accepted. Glass (bottles and jars only) of all colors will be accepted on a trial basis.
Other items accepted include newspaper and phone books; tin and scrap metal; aluminum (separate); corrugated cardboard (brown paper bags); boxboard; mixed office paper (no adhesives) and junk mail; magazines; books; No. 1 plastics, clear and green only (bottles and jars — no clamshells, e.g., takeout, berries and salad containers); and No. 2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers).
The GLR accepts household batteries (separate into regular, rechargeable and lithium) and empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP.
The GLR doesn’t accept plastic bags or polystyrene/Styrofoam.
For more information, visit recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite or Facebook; or call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.