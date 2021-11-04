Laingsburg-area woman, man found shot dead

EAST LANSING — Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil for a Laingsburg-area woman who was found shot to death Saturday, along with her estranged husband.
East Lansing police have not commented on the circumstances of the deaths, however, organizers of the vigil asked attendees to wear purple ribbons to recognize domestic abuse and suggested donations to SafeCenter, a shelter for abused women and children.
According to law enforcement sources, William Antcliff, 45, allegedly shot his wife, Jamie Antcliff, 44, at a home in the 3900 block of Halter Lane Saturday evening before turning the gun on himself.
An obituary for Jamie Antcliff and a death notice for William Antcliff appeared in Wednesday’s Argus-Press.
Shiawassee County online court records do not show any prior criminal proceedings against either individual.
The Antcliffs were going through an apparently acrimonious divorce that had not yet been finalized, according to 35th Circuit Court records.
According to a settlement agreement in the divorce case, the Antcliffs separated in April, and Jamie Antcliff filed for divorce in July. A settlement conference in the case had been scheduled for later this month in Shiawassee County.
Among the terms in a proposed settlement on file with the court, Jamie Antcliff was due to receive the Bennington Township home the couple formerly shared. She was also slated to receive several automobiles, recreational vehicles, a $25,000 cash payment and a $125,000 rollover from William Antcliff’s employee savings plan.
William Antcliff would also have been responsible for child support for the couple’s two children and providing college and vehicle costs until they reach they reach 221/2 years of age.
Requests to the East Lansing Police Department seeking further comment were not returned before press time.
