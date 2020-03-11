LAINGSBURG — Police responded late Tuesday evening following a report of an unidentified man walking into a residence and attempting to abduct a young child.
Allegedly, a man described as about 6 feet tall and wearing a black hoodie and all-black clothing entered a woman’s home near downtown Laingsburg, and attempted to abduct a child, but was not able to do so. The man then left the scene on foot.
Laingsburg police set up a perimeter and called in several K-9 units and at least one helicopter, but were unable to locate the subject. As of about midnight, the man had not been apprehended.
Scanner traffic indicated the subject may have been driving a silver Chevrolet Impala.
Officials were not available for comment this morning. Anyone with information can call Laingsburg Police at (517) 651-5355.
