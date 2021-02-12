LAINGSBURG — In observance of Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Laingsburg United Methodist Church, 210 Crum St., is providing multiple ways for people to participate in services, as well as the ceremonial placement of ashes, traditionally done in the form of a cross on a person’s forehead.
Ashes to Go, with a brief prayer, will be available during several time slots throughout, including 7:30 to 9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. People should drive to the back of the church using the driveway along the south side of the building, and a volunteer will impose ashes. Face masks will be worn and all safety precautions taken. Participants will also be offered a printout of the Lenten devotional LUMC will be using throughout the season of Lent.
A pre-recorded Ash Wednesday worship experience will be available on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 6 a.m. Links are available at laingsburgumc.org. The service can be viewed any time.
People who are unable to visit the church but who would like access to the Lenten devotional material and contact the church through Facebook, by email at laingsburgumc@gmail.com, or by phone at (517) 651-5531. They’ll be sent a link to download print it at home, or they can be added to the weekly Lenten devotional email list.
