LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday using the Zoom app.
The tentative agenda items include the district’s 2019-20 amended budget and the 2020-21 budget proposal.
Board meetings are open to the public. Call the district office at (517) 651-2705 or visit laingsburg.k12.mi.us for information on how to access the meeting.
