VICTOR TWP. — A fire destroyed a home at 8084 E. Alward Road about 8:10 p.m. Friday, gutting the inside of the house.
Doug Henry, who rents a trailer from homeowner Ernest “JR” Ettinger, called 911 and reported the fire. Ettinger, Henry said, was not home at the time of the fire and there were no animals inside.
“I had just gotten home and initially thought the light on the back of the house was on but it wasn’t, it was the back of the house on fire. I called 911 and moved all the vehicles away from the house,” Henry said.
Henry said the fire appeared to start near the kitchen.
He said firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes of his call; they are still trying to determine the cause.
Henry said he had to call the fire department again Saturday morning because there was smoke coming out of the back of the house.
In addition to LSW Emergency Services, Owosso Township Fire Department and multiple departments from Clinton County responded to the fire.
