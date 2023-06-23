LAINGSBURG — In any community, the sudden death of two teenagers in a violent car crash would rate as a heart-rending tragedy.
In a community the size of Laingsburg (population approximately 1,415), where everybody knows pretty much everybody by default, such an event has an outsize impact, radiating outward into every civic nook and cranny.
When Wendi Kribs, owner of the Laingsburg Dairy Den, first heard about the single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two area teens and injured two more on Colby Lake Road between Winegar and Tyrrell roads Tuesday evening, she was initially waylaid by shock.
What other reaction could she have? Everyone involved was a familiar face.
“It’s devastating. It’s a small community and we know these kids. All of the kids were customers here so I know them in that regard also,” Kribs said.
Despite her reeling emotions, Kribs quickly saw the need to step up and help out the families who are suffering the most as a result of Tuesday’s events.
The families of Dustin Winans, 16, and Keegan Schneeberger, 13, are each mourning the loss of a son. Keegan Schneeberger’s brother, 15-year-old Ethan Schneeberger, was hospitalized — as was 16-year-old Sophia Cisneros.
Kribs is friends with the mother of one of the boys who passed. Kribs said when she heard the mother talking about hosting a memorial luncheon, she volunteered to cover the costs.
“I said, ‘Don’t worry about the expenses. It’s hard enough having to imagine having to bury your own child; you shouldn’t be burdened with the financial expenses of it,’” Kribs said.
It wasn’t long before Kribs decided that just covering costs of a luncheon wasn’t going to cut it.
With the permission of the three families involved, she set up a fundraiser hoping to raise enough funds to cover funeral expenses for the deceased and medical bills for the survivors.
Kribs started by dropping off “donation jugs” at her own and other local businesses, and posting on the Dairy Den Facebook page, soliciting electronic donations through Venmo (@Dairy-Den).
A Thursday Facebook update indicated that the fundraiser had brought in $7,150.37 so far.
Given the uncertain present and future costs stemming from Tuesday’s tragedy, there is no target fundraising goal. The Dairy Den will continue to collect as long as people feel moved to give.
“The families that are having to bury their child, those expenses are probably more known of what needs to be covered. But the children that survived, and the families of everyone involved, there’s expenses for years to come — counseling, medical bills — so I don’t have an end amount or goal in mind, so I will continue to collect as long as people are willing to donate,” Kribs said.
Karen Schneeberger-King, mother of Keegan and Ethan Schneeberger, said she was “extremely touched” when she learned of the Dairy Den’s fundraiser.
“It’s extremely touching and one of the things I love most about the small community. It feels like we’re a part of something big, the fact that everyone is chipping in is overwhelming,” Schneeberger-King said. “It can’t take away the fact that I lost my son, but it makes the loss less painful.”
Schneeberger-King said she wants Keegan Schneeberger to be remembered as a warm-hearted and all-around “amazing kid” with a great sense of humor.
“He was a sweet boy. He was shy at first but very friendly and very loyal to friends,” she said. “He was an amazing brother, nephew and grandson. He’s a tremendous loss.”
Schneeberger-King said Keegan also had a passion for fishing, fixing bikes and wrestling, where he was especially talented.
She said Keegan took fourth place at the 2022 MYWAY State Championships in Kalamazoo, a statewide competition, and had future plans of attending college on a wrestling scholarship.
Keegan Schneeberger and Winans were both members of the Laingsburg Community Schools’ wrestling program, and Laingsburg wrestling head coach Shawn Baynes sent The Argus-Press a statement on their passing.
“The team has suffered a huge loss with the death of both Dustin and Keegan. Both kids were outstanding human beings and key members of our team and community. I have worked closely with both of them for many years and I will miss them both dearly,” the statement reads.
In a piece of good news, Schneeberger-King said that Ethan Schneeberger was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and is “doing good” physically.
“He doesn’t have trouble breathing, even though his lung was injured, although he still has aches and pains,” she said.
Mentally, she said Ethan is “very traumatized” from the accident. The rest of Schneeberger-King’s children are also struggling with the loss of their brother — especially her 7- and 9-year-old sons.
In another Thursday Dairy Den Facebook post, plans were shared for a vigil “in remembrance of Keegan Schneeberger and Dustin Winans,” that will also be “lifting up Ethan Schneeberger and Cisneros in thoughts and prayer.”
Baynes said in the statement that the wrestling team will show support at the vigil for the families by wearing wrestling shirts and giving speeches about what the lives of Keegan Schneeberger and Winans meant to the program.
Baynes also said that the team will hang their singlets on the wall of the wrestling room to “commemorate their lives and contribution to the sport of wrestling.”
The vigil will be held at 9 p.m. on Sunday on the front lawn of the Dairy Den, 750 E. Grand River Road, Laingsburg.
