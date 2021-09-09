LAINGSBURG — The next recycling drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Roosevelt Row downtown.
The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers accepts cardboard and boxboard (but not refrigerated/freezer or juice boxes); scrap metals; mixed office paper, junk mail and magazines; newspaper and phone books; and household batteries (please separate into alkaline, lithium and rechargeable).
They also accept empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP to the list.
The group does not accept glass at this time.
A regional electronics recycling day will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Chippewa Middle School, 4000 Okemos Road. The event will accept TVs, computers, monitors, printers, cords, cables, phones, VCRs, stereo equipment, typewriters and more. TVs and monitors require a $20 donation each (cash or check payable to Meridian Township); prepay at meridian.mi.us/recycle.
For more information about the event, visit meridian.mi.us/recycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.