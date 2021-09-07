LAINGSBURG — Dakota Ballard is not one to shy away from trying new things.
After all, it’s the 17-year-old’s senior year at Laingsburg High School, a reality that’s left her poised to enjoy every last moment and opportunity, whether it be competing for the school’s cross country team or volunteering at part of its FFA chapter.
“I have found a lot of enjoyment in just pursuing just different areas, discovering new things,” Ballard said. “I’ve liked a lot of them.”
Ballard currently has a 3.9 GPA entering her senior year, participating in a wide variety of courses including horticulture, psychology and art. The 17-year-old is particularly interested in the environment, with aspirations to study environmental science at Michigan State University.
“I think it’s important (to care for the environment) because it’s always better to be a step ahead, and I don’t really know if we are a step ahead anymore, but it’s no better time than now (to make a change),” Ballard said.
Ballard currently serves as a member of student council, FFA and National Honor Society. She’s also a yearbook editor, and competes on the school’s cross country and soccer teams. The senior has enjoyed FFA in particular, a program that’s afforded her ample opportunities to volunteer.
“It just makes me feel really good to help other people,” Ballard said of the volunteer work, which has included taking kids around the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds and introducing them to different animals.
Laingsburg High School student council adviser Daniel Morrill noted Ballard is a “tremendous” student.
“As an officer in student council, (Dakota) exhibits the qualities of a true servant leader,” Morrill said. “She has kind and caring demeanor. She is a true pleasure to be around.”
While Ballard continues to ponder majoring in environmental science, she has her heart set on MSU, a university she adores for its campus and culture. Long term, Ballard sees herself possibly working in the field of conservation — though she’s keeping an open mind at this point, eager to pursue any avenues that come along in future years.
A particular passion that’s taken hold for Ballard these days is art, a lifelong activity she’s transformed from a mere hobby into a lucrative business, selling her acrylic paintings online.
“I’ve been painting my whole life, but I really took the initiative just to try out, just for fun, selling and seeing what kind of that business involves for probably the past two years,” Ballard said. “It’s been pretty successful.
Ballard primarily enjoys crafting feminist art — abstract pieces depicting women — though she’s also open to requests. Her acrylic painted canvases are available online at etsy.com/shop/ColorfulArtByDakota.
While Ballard loves participating in a wide variety of activities, she particularly appreciates art for its creative freedom.
“I really enjoy that abstract aspect where you can really do anything you want and as long as you’re happy with it, that’s really all that matters,” she said.
