The Argus-Press
LAINGSBURG — Consumers Energy Thursday said it plans to shut down electricity in the Laingsburg area for several hours early Sunday.
Terry DeDoes, Consumers public information director, said workers need to replace a utility pole outside the substation in Laingsburg. Power needs to be off to ensure worker safety.
Work will begin shortly after midnight Sunday and will affected 2,512 customers, including the city of Laingsburg.
Affected customers should have received a postcard from Consumers Energy letting them know about the scheduled work and electric service interruption.
