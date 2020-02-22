LAINGSBURG — Dawn Miller, a “walking miracle” for all 15 years of her short but impactful life, died during open-heart surgery in 1979.
Laingsburg High School honored its former student — a budding artist — by creating the Dawn Miller Memorial Art Award. Sometime in the late 1980s, the annual award was discontinued.
Fast forward to last summer, when Dawn Miller’s younger sister, Tara Miller, posted an old photo of Dawn on Facebook. Some of the many post commenters reminded Tara Miller about the art award. That spurred her to contact LHS to inquire if they still happened to have the wooden plaque listing the award winners.
“I was determined to find it,” said Miller, 54, a 1983 graduate of LHS. “I decided to go to the source.”
Miller was hoping the school district would see fit to give the plaque to her, as a special reminder of her beloved older sister. But school officials didn’t immediately know where the plaque was since, in the intervening years, LHS had relocated to a new building. But they promised they would look for it.
A couple of weeks ago, one of art teacher Hannah Nesterowich’s students found the plaque on a shelf inside the art storage room.
“Luckily, the plaque got packed away and moved to the new building, which opened in the fall of 1993,” LHS Principal Brandon Woodworth said.
He said he was delighted it was found and could be given to Dawn Miller’s family.
“Tara and I had exchanged several emails, and I could tell it was something very close to her heart, and that the plaque listed several names she would probably recognize,” Woodworth said.
Recently, school officials gave the plaque to Tara Miller through her friend, Scott Thompson, who lives in Laingsburg. He personally delivered it to her.
“I felt honored to receive it,” she said, her voice breaking. “It stirred up a lot of feelings. We loved her so much.”
Dawn Miller was born in 1963 with a heart shaped like a boot, and all of her internal organs were reversed. Doctors told her parents she would not survive infancy. By the time she left Dearborn Hospital, very much alive and thriving, she was famous among the staff.
During her childhood, Dawn Miller had three surgeries that left large scars. Even with a death sentence looming over her, her mother insisted on treating her as a normal child, albeit with some limitations. As the girl grew older, her parents told her about her heart condition.
“My sister knew her life was precarious,” Tara Miller said. “She was OK with that. She was the most cheerful, kind and loving person I’ve ever met in my life.”
During one hospital stay, Dawn Miller recounted to her mother a vision she’d had. She’d seen a “man in the clouds,” she said.
“He’s not coming for me right now, but he’s coming for me later,” Dawn told her mother. “My sister loved Jesus so much, she didn’t fear death,” Tara Miller said. “She wanted to be with Him. Her condition gave her a perspective other people her age didn’t have. She was full of true love and joy and peace.”
As a little girl, Dawn Miller loved to color with crayons.
In the early 1970s, she drew a sketch of Donny Osmond for Tara Miller, who was a big fan of the singer.
In sixth grade, her teacher — who owned a movie theater — asked Dawn Miller to create a poster for the new movie “Jaws” to put in a display window.
Naturally, she included a scary-looking shark in her drawing for the poster.
“That’s how good she was,” Tara Miller said. “She saw the beauty in the world, and that’s why she was an artist. She saw the beauty, despite her condition.”
In 1979, when Dawn Miller was 15, there was an opportunity for her to undergo surgery that would build a needed wall in her heart.
Her surgeon didn’t want to risk performing the surgical procedure, which was experimental at the time, but Dawn herself talked him into it, Tara Miller said.
During the operation, on March 21, Dawn Miller started to bleed, so the surgical team slowed down her heart. But then her heart stopped, so they speeded up her heart a little, but the bleeding started again. The battle to stabilize Dawn continued for hours.
When the surgeon came out to tell her parents Dawn had passed away, he was crying hard, Tara Miller said.
He hadn’t wanted to perform the surgery in the first place, and now his patient was lost.
Her entire school class attended the funeral.
It’s been 41 years since her older sister died, but she remains a big part of Tara Miller’s life.
“Dawn is always on my mind,” she said. “She’s inspirational to me.”
She said as much as she appreciates having the plaque, she would be happy to return it to LHS if they wanted to start up the Dawn Miller Memorial Award again.
Woodworth said he found the idea “interesting” and is open to discussing it, but is leaning toward keeping the plaque with Tara Miller.
“I think it’s better off with Tara,” he said. “I think she needs it right now.”
I am so honored to have shared my sister Dawn's story. She was the best of us, loved by so many, and remembered by so many to this day. I'm so thankful to staff writer Sally York for taking interest in the story after my friend Scott contacted her and for the beautiful article she has written that truly honors Dawn and through Dawn honors the Lord. I also want to thank the Argus-Press for printing Dawn's story and the story of her plaque.
—Tara(Edited by staff.)
