LAINGSBURG — The Greater Laingsburg Recyclers are set to open the new recycling facility on Woodbury Road this month.
“Barring some freak snowstorm that shuts down the roads, the GLR will be thrilled to hold the next recycling drive in the new Greater Laingsburg Community Recycling Center at 9 a.m. (Saturday),” group member Ellen Link said in a press release. “Many generous and far-sighted people came together to create this waste reduction resource for thousands of people in the Laingsburg vicinity.”
Recycling participants will drive into the new building near Laingsburg High School and remain in their vehicles while volunteers unload materials.
“Due to the nasty new virus variant, we’ll need to take special safety precautions for a while, hence we will all be vaccinated and wearing masks,” Link said. “We want everyone to have happy, healthy holidays. And then, stay tuned. As we’re all learning, things continue to change — viruses, recyclable materials, frequency of recycling drives. Let’s hope that in 2022 they will all change for the better.”
Clean and dry materials accepted include newspaper and phone books; tin and scrap metal; aluminum (separated); corrugated cardboard (including brown paper bags); boxboard; mixed office paper without adhesives, junk mail and magazines; books; No. 1 plastics (bottles and jars — no clamshells); and No. 2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers).
The group also accepts household batteries separated into regular, rechargeable and lithium, as well as empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP.
The GLR is not accepting glass, plastic bags or polystyrene/Styrofoam.
Visit recyclelaingsburg.wixsite.com/mysite or Facebook page more information, or call Terry or Ellen Link at (517) 651-2005 or Beth Lange at (517) 651-6437.
