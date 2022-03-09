EAST LANSING — Former Ingham County Commissioner Penelope Tsernoglou announced her candidacy for state representative in Michigan’s new 75th state house district Tuesday.
Tsernoglou is an attorney, small business owner and Democratic activist, according to a press release issued by her campaign.
“I was really taken back by the amount of support and encouragement I’ve received over the past three weeks,” Tsernoglou said in the release. “Anyone that knows me knows that when I get involved with something, I go all in. This campaign will be no different.”
The new 75th state house seat includes portions of Ingham, Clinton and Shiawassee counties. The southwest corner of Shiawassee County is included in the district, primarily the city of Laingsburg and the unincorporated community of Shaftsburg.
Tsernoglou is the owner of Practical Political Consulting, a non-partisan consulting firm. As an Ingham County commissioner, Tsernoglou spearheaded the development and passage of two millages supported by county voters, the release states.
Tsernoglou first was elected county commissioner in 2010 and was reelected in 2012 and 2014. She ran for the 69th state house seat in 2018, losing in the Democratic primary to eventual general election winner and current State Rep. Julie Brixie.
The rest of Shiawassee County will be represented by the new 71st state house district, which also includes portions of Genesee and Saginaw counties. That seat is currently held by Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who is term limited.
Several candidates have announced bids to replace Frederick, including Democrat Mark Zacharda and Republicans Daylen Howard and Kevin Rathbun. Current current Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole has also expressed interest in the seat.
