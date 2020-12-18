LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Business and Community Association recently announced the winners from its Winterfest celebration, which took place Nov. 29 through Dec. 6.
Winterfest winners included:
n Business Decorating Contest: Laingsburg Animal Hospital
n Popular Vote by Facebook Voting Winterfest Trophy: Spirit Expressions Dance Family
n Thoughtful Tree Contest by Facebook Voting: Winner Power of Prayer Tree Service, second place Mike & Sons Asphalt
n Home Decorating Contest: winner Jeff Nemets, 4119 Leland Road; second place Karie Sustaita, 7160 Tyrrell Road; third place Christopher Phillips and Greg Hunt, 303 E. Grand River Road.
