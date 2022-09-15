Laingsburg man pleads guilty to home invasion, assault charges

CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to several charges related to a home invasion and assaults on the parents of his child’s mother in June, and now faces a potential jail or prison sentence.
However, Hunter Terry, 24, will have a chance to have the convictions expunged from his record if he successfully completes any term of incarceration, and likely probation, that he receives.
Terry admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that he was “concerned” about his child, and entered a Sciota Township residence where the child was without permission, before pushing a woman and then striking a man in the eye, which caused the man to seek medical attention.
Stewart accepted Terry’s guilty pleas to felony home invasion (second degree), assault and battery and aggravated assault.
There was some squabbling over the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office recommending/not objecting to Terry being granted Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA), which sees convictions removed from criminal records. The ultimate decision on whether to grant HYTA in the case will be up to Stewart.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally estimated sentencing guidelines in the case at 10 to 19 months, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range for any term of incarceration.
Terry was charged June 24, the day after the home invasion and assaults, and was arraigned before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen; he pleaded not guilty.
Court records indicate Terry posted a $15,000 cash/surety bond June 27 and had been free prior to Wednesday’s plea hearing. Terry has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County, according to online district court records.
In Michigan, second-degree home invasion is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Misdemeanor assault and battery carries a 93-day maximum sentence; aggravated assault is punishable by up to one year in jail. All three charges can also have fines assessed as part of any sentence.
