Laingsburg man pleads guilty to home invasion, assault charges

In this image taken from video, Hunter Terry, right, attends a plea hearing Wednesday morning in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.

CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court to several charges related to a home invasion and assaults on the parents of his child’s mother in June, and now faces a potential jail or prison sentence.

However, Hunter Terry, 24, will have a chance to have the convictions expunged from his record if he successfully completes any term of incarceration, and likely probation, that he receives.

