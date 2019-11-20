LANSING — Ben Schram, of Laingsburg, recently received the Front Line Ambassador Award by his employer, the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD).
Schram is the Forestry Assistance Program (FAP) coordinator for MDARD, focusing mainly on conservation. The program oversees about 20 foresters who work with landowners to encourage the management of privately owned forestlands.
Schram, 28, has been with MDARD for a little more than six years. He graduated from Michigan State University and grew up in Harper Woods.
He’s taken a winding path to where he is today. When he entered college, he was majoring in music education, specifically the saxophone.
“It turned out I wasn’t as good at playing the saxophone as maybe I thought I was at the time,” he said. “I had a friend who was urging me to look at other options. After looking through some class lists I thought, ‘Hey what about forestry? I signed up for a class in the spring.’”
He said the class, Forestry 101: Michigan’s Forests, convinced him he made the right decision to change majors.
“I just loved the professors and the material we were discussing and I grew to love studying forestry,” Schram said.
He said his favorite thing about the job is the people.
“I get to work with a lot of really interesting and passionate individuals throughout this state that really care about forests. They really care about the trees and express that passion a little differently and the cool thing about my job is I get to build relationships and consensus.
“It was a total surprise I did not expect to receive an award like that. It’s really cool to be recognized in front of your peers,” Schram said.
Schram is tasked with making sure foresters have the resources, training and support to be successful in promoting sustainable forest management.
One of the biggest efforts is getting landowners to enroll in the Qualified Forest Program (QFP).
“The purpose of the Qualified Forest Program (QFP) is to encourage landowners to actively manage their privately owned forests for commercial harvest, wildlife habitat enhancement, and improvement of other non-forest resources. In exchange for managing their forests in a sustainable fashion, the landowner will receive an exemption from the local school operating millage,” according to MDARD.
Because foresters are not employed directly by MDARD, in recent years there has been a high turnover rate. To try to slow the high rates of employee turnover, Schram developed and implemented a mentor program through which new FAP foresters are matched up with more experienced personnel to give them support and guidance while they learn their role.
According to MDARD, the new mentoring program is highly beneficial to the new foresters.
Schram is often seen as the face of this program because he works with private forest landowners, private sector consulting foresters, grant-funded FAP foresters, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
He also coordinates efforts with the Forest Advisory Council, the Michigan Timberman’s Association, the Michigan Tree Farm Program, the Michigan Forest Association, the Society of American Foresters, and the American Forest Foundation and has formed relationships with Michigan State University’s forestry department and Michigan Tech’s School of Forest Resources and Environmental Science.
According to Schram’s nomination, which was anonymous, “Ben is a role model and leader, both with the FAP foresters and amongst his co-workers in MDARD. He consistently fulfills his day to day commitments with a high level of quality and readily takes on new assignments with a positive attitude and completes them in a timely manner.
“Ben is always looking for ways to be proactive and innovative. Given the recent budget concerns with the program, he recently took it upon himself develop a 10-year strategic plan that establishes long term goals and identifies additional funding sources that could help ensure the longevity of the FAP program and continue to expand the active management of private forest lands in Michigan.”
Schram and his wife Chelsee live in Laingsburg with their two German wirehaired pointers. He’s an avid bird hunter, something the dogs are known for. The couple selected Laingsburg because it was a good spot for both of their commutes: his to Lansing and hers, Morrice, where his wife teachers.
