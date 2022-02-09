Launching a discussion

LAINGSBURG — The typically sedate proceedings of a Laingsburg City Council meeting were livened considerably Monday evening by a period of extended dialogue between council members and local citizens on the topic of a proposed boat launch on the Looking Glass River.
The launch, which the council voted unanimously to accept a proposal on from C2AE for design and grant assistance on Nov. 1, would be sited on a small, 1.69 acre plot the city already owns south of Laingsburg Road, with development costs not exceeding $31,160. C2AE, per comany literature, is an “architecture, engineering and infrastructure design firm with more than 50 years serving the markets of government, education, manufacturing and healthcare.”
A key action-item in the five-year parks and recreation plan the council officially adopted Monday for the purpose of streamlining future grant applications — which replaces one issued in 2017 — the boat launch is part of the city’s efforts to “procure, improve and/or implement opportunities for recreational activities that cannot be accommodated by existing facilities.” All members present voted yes, with Dena Judd and Dave Rhodabeck not in attendance.
The idea had its genesis in the findings of the First Impressions Tourism (or F.I.T.) report conducted by the Michigan State University Extension from May 11 to June 23, 2019, which noted there was little to no river access in or around the town — which surprised assessors, given the city’s logo features water prominently — and has advanced in baby steps since.
The council was heartened by responses to an online stakeholder survey (posted on Facebook, the city’s newsletter and the city website and running from Dec. 17 to Jan. 4) which showed more than 80% of the 260 respondents would utilize the Looking Glass River site if developed.
However, there has also been a groundswell of resistance, mainly from residents living closest to the proposed launch. They voiced a litany of concerns at meetings of the city’s planning commission and Downtown Development Authority in January and did so again at Monday’s council meeting. Common themes included concerns over policing and maintenance — heightened by the fact the proposed launch lies outside city limits and is not typically monitored by Laingsburg City Police — and that the plot in question is a former public dump and might be unsafe to develop.
The latter concern was front and center at Monday’s council meeting, with Douglas Buehler and Maureen Culhane — who live on property which adjoins the would-be launch — at apparent odds with city clerk and treasurer Paula Willoughby and Mayor Micheal Culpepper over the interpretation of a report the city commissioned to investigate the toxicity of the plot’s soil and groundwater.
Undertaken by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE,) the hydrogeologic survey included geophysical and sampling fieldwork, and lab analyses which concluded on Sept. 8.
The summarized findings include language which is, on its face, is alarming. Notably that “samples showed metals exceeded Groundwater Surface Water Protection Criteria for all borings.” Selenium, mercury, silver, arsenic and lead were among the “metals” referenced.
Separate conversations with Eric Van Riper — project manager for EGLE’s Lansing District Office, Remediation and Redevelopment Division — gave Buehler and Willoughby differing opinions as to what that might mean, with Willoughby saying Van Riper had indicated that the metal levels, while above certain thresholds, were not necessarily causes for concern. Buehler characterized that assertion as “way off base from what he’s told me.”
On Tuesday, Van Riper seemed to confirm Willoughby’s general take on the situation, along with her statement that there was “not one email in there where they have cautioned us about moving forward with this project whatsoever,” describing the overall level of toxins in the plot as “very low.”
Per Van Riper, the GSIPC thresholds exceeded have to do with groundwater runoff into the river, but groundwater itself was not found in significant enough concentrations to be of especial concern to the project.
However, Van Riper also described the EGLE survey as an “initial characterization” of the site and said that it did not answer questions of liability.
Ian Halbeisen, the geologist who authored the final report, speculated cleanup might be required (in the form of hauling in outside soils) if any serious digging was to be done, but emphasized that it wasn’t definite.
Regardless, one thing which seems certain is that an authoritative opinion on the matter needs to come from somewhere before the city can even begin applying for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Land and Water Conservation grant it envisions using to help fund the launch.
All parties agreed, with Culhane making repeated requests for “someone who at some point will say that it is safe for the neighbors, our wells, for the public and for the river to have the former landfill be worked on and developed. Culpepper assured her a reputable decider will indeed have to sign off, or else, “the project will stop because you can’t get a grant.”
In the end, the two sides parted on good terms, with Culpepper thanking the public for coming to the meeting.
“It’s nice to see people here discussing this,” he said. “We wanted to be 100% transparent with everyone about what’s going on, because it is such a long process.”
Culhane agreed she was gratified that, “now we have a dialogue,” and Buehler confirmed that he was “not opposed” to the boat launch on the whole, as long as the proper steps to ensure safety were taken.
The only other issues which saw any extended discussion Monday were the potential adoption of an ordinance against yard parking in city limits and the ongoing moratorium on cannabis licensing and zoning requests within the city. The yard parking issue was tabled pending a meeting of the full council in March, and no new action was taken on the moratorium.
