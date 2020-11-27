LANSING — Michigan’s Public Service Commission has approved Consumers Energy’s application to build a larger natural gas pipeline to replace a pipe that’s more than 70 years old, despite objections by owners of a housing development.
The new Mid-Michigan Pipeline, which still may face legal challenges, will be 36 inches in diameter and replace an existing, 20-inch line between its valve site in Ovid township and its Chelsea interchange in Washtenaw County’s Sylvan Township, according to the agency.
Construction of the new 55.85-mile pipeline is expected to take place from 2023 to 2024 and cost an estimated $550 million.
The current gas line was constructed in 1949 and is 54.03 miles long; it runs through Clinton, Shiawassee, Ingham, Livingston and Washtenaw counties.
The new line, according to the company’s application will avoid populated areas near Chelsea, and the Sleepy Hollow State Park day use area.
The line currently is routed through what is now Sleepy Hollow State Park between the beach area and the day use parking area. Consumers Energy’s approved route for the new line has it circling through the park east of the campground before continuing southeast.
The new line was not approved without controversy.
In August, Administrative Law Judge Sharon Feldman, in a Proposal For Decision, recommended the MPSC reject a pipeline route that would cut through Moon Lake Estates and Quiet Cove Park in Woodhull Township.
Quiet Cove Park owners Robert and Ruth Hummell objected to the proposed route, citing the pipe’s placement near the park’s septic system and reserve septic area. They also objected to the potential loss of vacant land for future expansion of the manufactured home park, which has 44 residences.
Ruth Hummell testified that numerous water lines, sewer lines, electrical hookups and other underground infrastructure have been placed over the decades along the pipelines route through the park. She said Miss Dig won’t ID all those things, making it likely property owners will suffer damage after the pipeline is placed.
The Hummells also said Moon Lake Estates, which they do not own, but that Ruth Hummell’s father Warren Melrose developed, would be affected by the new pipeline. That development has 103 residences.
Ruth Hummell, during a hearing on the pipeline, said Moon Lake was developed in the 1960s and ’70s, after the pipeline was placed.
MPSC staff recommended approving the proposal, but with stipulations to avoid the septic area at Quiet Cove.
“Specifically, the parties shall work together to ensure that construction of the MMPL project does not impair Quiet Cove Park’s existing septic system, does not traverse the reserve septic area, and that Consumers has the ability to comply with all set back and zoning requirements,” the three-member MPSC said in its decision. “The Commission also expects the parties to work together to amicably determine the route of the pipeline and the placement of valve sites without additional intervention by the Commission.”
Parties have 30 days to appeal the MPSC decision if they so choose.
H. Kirby Albright, from the Fraser Trebilock law firm representing the Hummells, said via email the decision isn’t final.
“As far as the project, there is an appeal process but that has significant challenges,” he said. “I do not anticipate that the landowner will voluntarily agree to have their land taken for this project; accordingly, the next phase of this is likely to be under Uniform Condemnation Procedures Act and the processes associated with eminent domain.”
Attorney Lawrence Swistak said he is in talks with Consumers on behalf of his client, Moon Lake.
“Moon Lake is in discussions with Consumers to determine the extent to which their concerns/objections can be addressed and possibly ameliorated,” he said via email.
The Jackson-based utility said replacing the old line will increase Consumers Energy overall system resilience.
“The Mid-Michigan Pipeline and related facilities (will) … among other things, address the increasing cost to maintain Line 100A between Ovid and Chelsea as a result of corrosion-related anomalies, degraded coating, stress corrosion cracking, pipe depth, and compressible soils identified on the pipeline,” the company said in its application.
Consumers also claimed the new line will permit it to refill storage at lower summer natural gas prices, reduce the impact of planned and unplanned outages on the transmission system, provide additional winter peak-day capacity, and provide flexibility for future growth.
The company initially applied for permission to replace the Line 100A Pipeline in August 2019.
The company said it would replace the existing line from Ovid to Laingsburg, but leave the old pipe in place in other areas and at road and railroad crossings.
Once complete, there will be a 75-foot wide easement along the pipeline route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.