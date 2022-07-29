LAINGSBURG — Combining two events into one, Laingsburg Working Together will be held Saturday.
The “one-of-a-kind Hallmark” event will see a Pancake Breakfast and Classic Car Show hosted simultaneously in downtown Laingsburg, according to a press release.
The Laingsburg Business and Community Association (LBCA) will host its 57th annual Pancake Breakfast at the 4-Way Stop on Main Street from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The cost is free, but donations are appreciated. Jeff the Magician will also be wandering the event from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Looking Glass Community Outreach (LGCO) will also host its 20th annual Classic Car Show. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m., located right next to the Pancake Breakfast. The trophies and plaque ceremony will be at 1 p.m., next to the DJ stand at the bottom of the hill. Goodie bags that include a dash plaque will be given to the first 75 cars to register, and a donation of $10 for each car entered will go into the Looking Glass Emergency Relief Fund.
There will be event t-shirts available for purchase. There are many door prizes available for car show entrants. The grand prize is valued at $475 and includes a hayride for up to 20 people at Peacock Road Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.