LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community School District is seeking applications for a vacant position on the board of education.
An individual will be appointed to fill the position until the Nov. 3 election.
Board member Jim Cherry resigned his position. He is moving out of the district, according to Superintendent Matt Shastal.
Interested people must submit a letter expressing interest in the board position and their qualifications for the position to the district office no later than noon April 24.
Following a review of the submitted materials, the board will schedule interviews with selected candidates. Not all candidates for the board vacancy will be interviewed.
