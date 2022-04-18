Laingsburg church gets ‘messy’

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg United Methodist Church is getting “messy” in its efforts to bring people back to church now that life is returning to normal.
Messy Church will begin April 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at LUMC 210 Crum St. in Laingsburg. The event is open to all families and individuals. Messy Church will happen the third Thursday of every month. Dinner is provided. Everything is free of charge.
According to a press release, activities may include planting flower bulbs for an outdoor garden; arts and crafts; special music; games and opportunities to get to know others through things like ice breakers or small-group discussions. Messy Church “is a way for all ages to join in experiencing fun and faith-forming activities.” It is based on the values of celebration, creativity, hospitality and centering ourselves in Christ, according to LUMC Pastor Tiffany Newsom.
“This is not church like you normally think of it. No sermons. No collecting money. And when we say ‘everyone is welcome,’ we mean everyone,” Newsom said. “Sometimes the traditional Sunday service isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. We want people to come and have fun while meeting new people and learning about God’s love in a way that is inviting, not intimidating. This program is being used by churches of many denominations and sizes across the globe. It’s exciting to offer it here in Laingsburg.”
For more information, call the church office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at (517) 651-5531, or email laingsburgumc@gmail.com.
