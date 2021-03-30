LAINGSBURG — Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in Michigan, recycling now will not resume until May.
If recycling is able to resume in May, the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers will not be accepting plastics Nos. 3-7, glass or electronics.
The group will accept No. 1 and 2 plastic, cardboard, metals, mixed office paper, newspaper and magazines.
