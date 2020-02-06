LAINGSBURG — The city is seeking a candidate to fill a vacant seat on its city council following the resignation of council member Dennis Hill.
The council was informed of Hill’s pending departure Jan. 6 and Monday night he attended his final meeting.
“I appreciate the opportunity for growth and development you have provided me during my tenure with the city of Laingsburg,” Hill said in his farewell address to the council Monday. “I thank you for your guidance and support; however, at this point in my career, I (must) resign due to family issues — nothing bad, I’m just putting my family first.”
Hill was appointed to the council in February 2018, at the time replacing Larry C. Sparkes, who had assumed the role of East Lansing police chief in August 2017. The applicant appointed to Hill’s seat will serve until the November election, according to Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby.
To be eligible, applicants must reside within the city limits and be registered to vote in the city, Willoughby said.
Council duties include attending regular city council meetings on the first Monday of each month, serving on council committees as well as representing the council at various community functions.
To be considered for the position, residents must submit a letter of interest to Laingsburg City Hall, 114 S. Woodhull Road.
Letters will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 27.
For more information, contact city hall at (517) 651-5374.
