MORRICE — The public is invited to support the Perry, Morrice, Shaftsburg food bank (PMSERC) and Looking Glass Outreach at Community Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Morrice Senior Center.
There will be games, prizes, balloons, face painting, glitter tattoos, pumpkin painting and drawings for prizes donated by local merchants.
The cost is two canned food items or $2 per child (family plan available) and includes three game tickets, a drink and a bag of popcorn. Additional game tickets are three for $1.
Prize drawings include gift cards from area merchants for pizza, floral arrangement, haircuts, restaurants, jewelry, 3-gallon air compressor, screw driver set and many more items. Money prizes include $25 (five), $50 (two), $75 and $100 in cash. Tickets for the prize drawings are $5 for the cash prizes and $2 for all other prizes.
All of the proceeds will be given to PMSERC and Looking Glass Outreach.
