County logo

CORUNNA — The attorney for a Morrice man charged with trying to meet a non-existent teenage girl for sex attempted to have charges dismissed Thursday because they are unconstitutional at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court Thursday morning.

However, the request was denied by Judge Matthew Stewart, who found that Timothy Shively’s charges are constitutional and his case will move forward.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.