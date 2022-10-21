CORUNNA — The attorney for a Morrice man charged with trying to meet a non-existent teenage girl for sex attempted to have charges dismissed Thursday because they are unconstitutional at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court Thursday morning.
However, the request was denied by Judge Matthew Stewart, who found that Timothy Shively’s charges are constitutional and his case will move forward.
Shively is charged with felony counts of child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted of some or all of the charges, he likely faces a prison sentence.
Defense attorney Nicholas Bostic argued at a hearing Thursday that his client was not aware the “child” he was communicating with in May — was actually a child.
However, during the communication with the decoy, the non-existent 15-year-old girl told Shively her age, to which Shively allegedly replied, “I don’t want to go to prison. LOL.”
“Doesn’t that tell the reader that he understood and appreciated what she was saying, because he acknowledged the consequence,” Stewart asked Bostic.
“The police created the ambiguities,” Bostic said. He noted the online profile indicated the girl was 19.
Stewart ruled Shively believed he was talking to a child and denied the defense motion. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Oct. 26 for a settlement conference.
According to online court records, Shively was charged in June, and was arraigned in 66th District Court June 22. He was arraigned again July 12 before Magistrate Mike Herendeen; not guilty pleas were entered.
Court records do not indicate an amount for bond, but Shively is not currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail. Shively has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.