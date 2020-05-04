MORRICE — The village announced it is cutting sewer bills due June 1 by 50 percent.
The Village Council April 28 voted unanimously to reduce the bills.
“This decision was based on the fact of the pandemic that is affecting everybody across the country including our village residents, and we understand that people are struggling financially,” council said in a press release posted online. “As the village has no control over the trash bills those will remain the same.”
In addition to the reduction in the sewer bills, late fees associated with bills paid late for the first quarter are being waived.
“We encourage people to do their best to pay this quarter’s bill in a timely fashion to avoid getting behind financially any further, but, understand that everybody’s financial situations are different,” the release states.
According to village Clerk Karen McGuire, sewer bills for a typical single-family residential unit — known as a residential equivalent unit — are $102.62 per quarter. Multi-family homes and businesses are billed one REU, plus a capacity unit factor ranging from 1 to 93 REUs.
The village system includes 312 customers and bills total about $53,000 per quarter.
“It is a pretty big cut for the vllage, but the board wants to let the residents know that they understand the financial hardships they are facing right now due to the pandemic,” McGuire said. “We do have a bit of a balance in the sewer fund right now but will have to re-evaluate going forward.”
She added there are no immediate plans for cuts in the village, but the council is watching the situation closely.
Because the decision took place three days before mailing and modifications to the billing system are required, the bills were mailed later than normal.
The council said it will consider changes to the third-quarter bills if the economic situation does not improve.
