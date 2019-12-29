BENNINGTON TWP. — Michigan State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a Swartz Creek man who had been missing since Christmas Eve.
Kevin Bacon, 25, was found dead early Saturday morning inside a home in the 700 block of Tyrrell Road, near Morrice, in what police officials believe to be a homicide.
A 50-year-old Bennington Township man has been taken into custody for open murder, and is expected to be arraigned Monday, according to MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser.
Bacon was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday. His family reported him missing after he failed to show up for breakfast Wednesday morning.
It is unclear, and police did not confirm, whether the homicide could be related to an incident that occurred in Morrice Nov. 26, in which MSP received reports of a man being chained up in a basement and escaping from a residence.
The man who fled the residence was chained up in a basement, and became “a little freaked out” after a BDSM-type consensual sexual encounter, police told The Argus-Press at the time, and fled the residence wearing only a leather cape. No charges were pressed, since the incident was consensual.
No other details surrounding the investigation are available at this time. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.
