Drunken driver who abandoned kids sent to jail

CORUNNA — A Morrice man was sentenced to jail and probation Thursday after attempting to flee police, abandoning his children in the vehicle and running away.
Daryl Wise, 32, who also had an open alcoholic beverage in a car, was sentenced to two years of probation, the first nine months in the Shiawassee County Jail. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with one day served toward his sentence.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart asked Wise how he had been spending his time and treating his alcoholism.
“I’ve been working and fishing a lot,” Wise answered.
“What troubles me is there were children in the car,” Stewart said. “When you stopped your car, you took off and left your children… You just kind of left them holding the bag… And you put them in danger. You should be ashamed of yourself.”
Wise was driving in Morrice in September 2019, when police attempted to pull him over. Wise tried to drive off before pulling into a driveway, jumping out and fleeing on foot. He was eventually apprehended by Morrice police.
He was charged in October 2019 with felony fleeing/eluding, four misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree child abuse, and one misdemeanor count of open intoxicant in a vehicle.
Wise was arraigned July 2, 2020, before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $1,000 cash/surety bond.
He pleaded guilty to felony fleeing/eluding and one count of fourth-degree child abuse at a plea hearing Sept. 24. In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the balance of charges.
Thursday, defense attorney John Homola asked the court to include alcohol treatment as part of any sentence imposed.
“He does need to serve some jail time,” Homola said. “But I would ask that you consider an alcohol bracelet or something, so that he can’t drink, period. And if he does, he’ll be caught.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted the presence of Wise’s children in the vehicle is “an aggravating factor.”
“He put his children, himself and the police in danger,” Koerner said. “I believe the reason he got the police’s attention is he was running stop signs… It could have resulted in injury to himself or to the officers… He’s lucky he didn’t kill anybody, himself, or his children.”
Wise said he was not driving erratically, but did make a bad decision by not stopping for police when they attempted to pull him over.
“I’m ashamed that I would ever put my children in danger,” Wise said. “I feel very stupid for the whole situation.”
After Stewart announced Wise’s sentence, Homola asked the court to consider work release for his client while he serves his sentence.
“He doesn’t get to do overnight in jail,” Stewart said. “He needs to sit in jail. That’s his punishment.”
Wise has numerous prior criminal convictions in Shiawassee County, including a 2006 felony first-degree home invasion for which he served one year in jail, a 2018 conviction for attempted resisting/obstructing a police officer, and several other misdemeanors.
(1) comment
His worst crime is calling himself "dad" while endangering his children's lives, and then choosing to save himself and run, leaving those precious blessings alone in the car. SMH. In a perfect world, this sorry excuse of a sperm donor would have his parental rights severed until he has a proven history of responsible parenting/sober living.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.