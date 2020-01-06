LANSING — A Morrice man recently graduated from the Michigan State Police trooper recruit school and was assigned to an MSP post.
Griffin Lewis was assigned to the Hart MSP Post following the Dec. 20 graduation ceremony in Lansing.
During the ceremony, 43 graduating recruits were sworn in as MSP troopers by Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. The keynote speaker was Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
